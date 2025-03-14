Lahore: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that national unity is difficult where there is a PTI riot gang. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, she said that we have to unite to fight terrorism, but where there is a PTI riot gang that does not even condemn and runs over its own army, it is also difficult to unite.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, Uzma Bukhari said that not a single word of condemnation was spoken by the PTI in the National Assembly session yesterday, the PTI people present in the assembly should have spoken against the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

She said that we have to make a new National Action Plan, the Prime Minister has taken up this issue well. There has been a blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, may Allah protect everyone.

Uzma Bukhari said that instead of fighting to save one person, we should talk about saving the country. The country belongs to everyone, PTI should take care of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa instead of its prisoners. Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the provincial governments, and they cannot run away from it.

He added that criminals cannot be made to sit with the government, however, the rest of the PTI can talk to the government. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is busy sending delegations to Afghanistan.