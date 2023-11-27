In the national T20 tournament, Pakistani batsman Azam Khan had to put the flag of Palestine on his bat.

According to sources, Azam Khan was fined 50% of the match fee in the national T20 tournament.

PCB sources say that Azam Khan was processed for using an unapproved logo, Azam Khan was forbidden by the match referee to put a sticker of the Palestinian flag on the bat, Azam replied that on every bat of mine. This is the sticker.

It should be noted that under the PCB’s Code of Conduct, players cannot place unapproved stickers on kits or equipment, and players cannot display religious or political message stickers during matches.

The match referee took action against Azam Khan for violating the code of conduct.

Sources have said that Azam Khan has played with the flag of Palestine on the bat in matches before.