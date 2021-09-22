ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said Wednesday the economic stability and are interlinked on a deeper level and expressed the need to maintain ties with Central Asian Republics.

“We need to better and further our relations with the central asian countries”, Mooed Yusuf said today while addressing media.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is resolute to transform Pakistan into a welfare state on the model of Medina, the NSA said. He added that the first stage of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is regional connectivity.

Pakistan has fought a successful war on terror but the policies India has exercising are in not in favor of this region, NSA Moeed Yusuf said.