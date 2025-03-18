Islamabad: In the National Security Committee meeting, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raised all the issues but did not mention the PTI boycott.

In the in-camera meeting of the National Security Committee, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, while addressing the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, informed about the internal and external situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to sources, Ali Amin Gandapur said that terrorists are coming from Afghanistan and my people are not terrorists, I do not care about the chair, I will speak the truth.

The Chief Minister of KPK raised all the issues but did not talk about the PTI boycott, while Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP’s Aimal Wali Khan, Anwarul Haq Kakar expressed their views and put their suggestions before the committee.