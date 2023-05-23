By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program, SK Niazi discussed the about development projects in Rawalpindi Division with Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali and political situation with Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, member National Assembly. Chairman of Roze News TV, SK Niazi said that there is no rule of law in the country nowadays.

SK Niazi criticized that national priorities were always ignored in by the ruling class. SK Niazi also raised concerns about the illegal housing societies which are damaging the country’s reputation. Billions of rupees were invested by overseas Pakistani’s, he added. The society’s owners cheated their country fellows and now nobody is ready to pay back the amount of those investors.

Answering to a question about undergoing development works, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali said “Rawalpindi administration started development and improvement projects for the people of Rawalpindi. Renovation of Peerwadhai Bus stand has been completed to facilitate the passengers.

Rawalpindi Gym Khan is also in final stage and will be completed soon. It consists of Indoor cricket grounds, play grounds for children, Lawn Tennis area and a modern and luxurious swimming pool.“ He said this project is very useful and will provide all the modern facilities under one roof. We also started crackdown against the encroachments.

Relying to a question about the frauds in hosing societies, Liaqat Ali said that it’s very concerning and alarming problem. He explained that people buy the lands from unauthentic housing societies in low rates due to their greed. He cleared that we have started operation against such fraudsters. There is complaint cell built for such frauds in RDA office, he added. We demolished nearly 6 fake housing schemes.

He stressed and appealed to the people that before buying lands from housing societies, confirm either the society is approve by the govt or not. Administration started campaign on media too, to prevent people from such frauds, he told. He also revealed that E-registry has been started for land records and it will decrease those frauds and will help to get rid of Patwar System.

Responding to a question about political instability, Maulana Akbar Chitrali expressed his views. He said peace and respect are two basic human rights, without these two one can’t survive. He added that we are the country of 230 million people but no one is safe in it. He criticized the govt that prices of daily use groceries are raising rapidly. Law and order situation in the country got worse from last two weeks.

Flood affectees didn’t get their relief funds yet. Institutes are against each other. The political differences converted into personal differences. Govt and opposition are fighting with each other and no one is talking about the people. He concluded his reply with that all the stake holders must sit together and solve the common people issues, by doing this the country’s situation will be normal again.