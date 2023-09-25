KARACHI: The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, have commended the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) for celebrating 25th September as the National Newspaper Readership Day, endorsing the importance of the initiative as it will help promote reading habits in our society.The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, in his message for the National Newspaper Readership Day, highlighted its importance by saying, “Despite the growth of electronic and digital media, newspapers still play a significant role in creating awareness and educating the people about various economic and social issues. Currently, the world is facing the challenge of fake news and newspapers need to discourage this trend by promoting responsible, impartial, truthful and authentic journalism. Furthermore, newspapers are required to play its role in countering fake news and inculcating goods moral values in society.”

Related