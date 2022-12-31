LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir unexpectedly returned to Pakistan’s National High Performance Center (NHPC) on Friday after being dropped by the national team.

This has sparked speculation about a potential comeback.

In a widely shared video, Amir is heard asking Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi to let him train at the NHPC in Lahore. Sethi is shown as “being gracious enough” to grant his request.

Mohammad Amir says he requested PCB chairman Najam Sethi who was kind enough to allow him to train at the NHPC in Lahore. @iamamirofficial is leaving for Bangladesh Premier League in two days, he appreciated Pakistan's performance too. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/iUKPahQiBV — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 30, 2022

The first time Amir had appeared since his clash with the PCB’s leadership under outgoing chairman Ehsan Mani was at the facility.

Additionally, he was unable to work well with Ramiz Raja, who succeeded Ehsan and was forced to resign last week along with his board of governors in order for an interim management committee headed by Najam Sethi to take over the board’s operations per instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Amir acknowledged that he was considering a comeback in international cricket.