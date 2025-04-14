The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to express solidarity with the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine and the oppressed Palestinians.

According to the details, in the session of the National Assembly, members discussed the issue of Palestine and Israeli atrocities and strongly condemned Israeli brutality.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar presented a resolution in the House demanding that the United Nations play its role in stopping the brutality in Palestine and play a role in the reconstruction of the destroyed Gaza.

The resolution states that this House demands that Israeli brutality be stopped immediately, this House once again condemns Israeli atrocities.

The resolution states that this House salutes the sixty thousand Palestinian martyrs, this House strongly condemns the bombing despite the Israeli ceasefire, this House considers Israeli aggression as a failure of the international community.

The resolution demanded that this house demand the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces. The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution in support of the Palestinians while opposing Israel.