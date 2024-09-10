The National Assembly Speaker has taken notice of the recent arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders from Parliament House.

The session of the National Assembly was chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The Speaker announced that action would be taken regarding the incident of arrests. He noted that this was the third time parliament was attacked.

He emphasised that the incident could not be ignored and had sought footages of the police raid.

He stated that the matter would be taken seriously and appropriate action would be taken after reviewing the facts and footages.