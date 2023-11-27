The felicitation ceremony of Pakistan national team all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was held with great pomp in his native village Phulnagar where many important people from local political, social, and sports personalities including current and former players participated.

Former Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, former Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, and many local political and social personalities participated in the celebration of the national all-rounder, while former national cricket team captains Misbah-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Azhar Ali, Abdul Rahman. , Fahim Ashraf’s friends and relatives also participated in the ceremony.

Dressed in a navy blue suit, Faheem Ashraf received greetings from the guests during the ceremony.