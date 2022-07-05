ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi stated on Tuesday that the nation was grateful for the enormous sacrifices made by the troops who were killed while defending the independence of their motherland.

The president praised Captain Karnal Sher Khan’s bravery and valour in a statement on the 23rd anniversary of his martyrdom. Captain Karnal Sher Khan was awarded the highest gallantry medal, the Nishan-e-Haider.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan and other martyrs will always be remembered, according to President Alvi.