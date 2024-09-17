Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour in Pakistan and across the world today (Tuesday), commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The sacred day dawned with 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in all the provincial capitals to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The federal government had announced public holiday in all educational institutes and government offices for the occasion.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Streets, roads, markets and buildings had been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

A number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes have organised across the country to mark the annual religious event.

Eid Milad celebrations started on Monday night as Naat recitation competitions were held in mosques. Gatherings were held where ulema highlighted the teachings and Uswah of the Prophet (PBUH). Mahafil (gatherings) were also held in Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. A torch-bearer rally was organised in Bahawalnagar and a 92 pounds cake was cut.

In various cities of Sindh, including Hyderabad, rallies were taken out and Naat reciting functions were held. In Karachi, traffic police issued a plan to maintain the flow of traffic for the rallies and processions on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Streets and roads in Peshawar and Quetta were illuminated and Naat reciting functions were held in mosques.

Meanwhile, Seerat conference and functions will be held in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta on Tuesday.