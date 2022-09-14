In the just concluded Asia Cup 2022 competition, Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah received acclaim and admiration from the other side of the border as his game-winning sixes handed Team Green the victory in a nail-biting match against Afghanistan.

The recordings of Naseem Shah that Indian celebrities Surbhi Jyoti and Urvashi Rautela released on social media initially attracted attention. Yehali Tashiya, a Sri Lankan actress who played a role in the ISPR drama series Sinf-e-Aahan, hailed the 19-year-old player this time.

Rautela published an edited video of herself and Naseem Shah in which she can be seen grinning as the camera pans to Shah’s on-field face. She chose to utilise emojis rather than a caption to express her feelings in the video.

The film was released the day after Sri Lanka’s squad defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final to win the trophy for a record-breaking sixth time.