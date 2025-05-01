NASA’s Relay2 satellite, which had been completely inactive since 1967, has suddenly started sending out a brief but extremely powerful radio signal that has scientists scratching their heads.

Relay2 was an experimental communications satellite that was launched in 1964 and its two on-board transponders failed in 1967.

On June 13, the Australian Radio Telescope (ASKAP) detected an unusually powerful radio burst lasting about 30 nanoseconds.

The signal was detected close to Earth and was tracked at a distance of about 2,800 miles, which later proved that the source was not some distant object in space, but the satellite itself.

According to experts, there are two possibilities. The satellite may have accumulated static charge over the years that suddenly dissipated and released a radio flash. Or number 2 micrometeoroid impact

Space sand or small meteorites may have created plasma from the satellite’s surface that was emitted in the form of a radio signal.

The duration of this signal was 30 nanoseconds. This is not possible with current satellite systems. Therefore, researchers are calling it a random event such as an electrostatic discharge or plasma flash.