KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, UNITED STATES : With favourable weather forecasts and the resolution of the technical concerns that caused the launch to be postponed earlier this week, everything appears to be in place for NASA Moon rocket to launch on Saturday after all.

At 2:17 p.m. local time (18:17 GMT), it will lift off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, however there may be a two-hour delay if necessary.On Thursday evening, the probability of favourable weather occurring inside that timeframe was 60%.

Forecast analyst Melody Lovin stated at a news briefing that the weather “looks fine” and isn’t anticipated to be a “showstopper.”The technical issues that caused the launch to be delayed at the last minute during its initially scheduled window on Monday are also being addressed by NASA.

According to the rocket’s programme manager John Honeycutt, it initially appeared that one of the rocket’s four main engines was running too hot, but it turned out that the reading came from a “bad sensor.”

The inaccurate information will simply be ignored in the future.After that, a fuel tank leak needed to be fixed.Director of the launch Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said, “We were able to locate what we think to be the source of the leak and remedy that.