The US Space Agency’s social media, which is filled with fascinating images and videos of space, has once again garnered people’s attention on the social media platform.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, who has been at the International Space Station for the last four months, clicked a mesmerising photo of the moon setting above the Pacific.

“The moon setting over the Pacific. Went to the cupola to shoot Tropical Storm Hone near Hawaii but right after we passed by the storm the moon started to set,” said Dominick, in the caption of the image of the Moon.

The image, which has gone viral, captured a beautiful view of the Moon with the blue hues in the foreground in the atmosphere of the Earth.

Speaking about the technical specifics of the breathtaking photo, he said, “400mm, ISO 500, 1/20000s shutter speed, f2.8, cropped, denoised.”

After the photo was shared on social media, it garnered more than four lakh views and five thousand likes.

“This is absolutely mind-boggling,” wrote a user. “Great shot!” commented another.

“Star Wars vibes,” said a person, meanwhile, another added, “This photograph touched my heart.”

“And to think it still takes nearly 3 days to arrive to the moon. The vastness of space is so humbling and so beautiful,” wrote a user.

“While that moon is beautiful, I was more impressed by those towering clouds near the horizon… How high do they reach!!” wrote a person.