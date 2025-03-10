On February 13, the Prime Minister of India visited the United States. After the meeting with President Donald Trump Modi, the two leaders also held a joint press conference, which is still being analyzed in India and Pakistan.

One of the important points of his policy that President Donald Trump had put before the American voters before the elections was the promise to send more than 10 million illegal immigrants from the United States to their countries, and on January 20, 2025, the President signed his executive order in a very aggressive manner after his oath-taking. Thus, actions against immigrants living illegally in the United States immediately began.

According to a report by Voice of America on January 28, 2025, after President Trump signed the executive order on immigration, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and deported about 1,000 people on Sunday, January 25 alone. According to reports, initially, illegal immigrants involved in crimes will be deported, but within a week of the president’s order, 4,000 immigrants returned to Mexico.

According to the BBC and some other reports, the total number of immigrants in the United States is up to 48 million, which is about 14.3% of the total population of the United States, but it is about 19% of the US workforce, while out of these 48 million immigrants, 16 million are from Mexico, followed by India with more than 2.8 million immigrants and China with about 2.5 million immigrants. Thus, the United States is the country with the largest number of immigrants in the world. According to the Associated Press, the total number of immigrants living illegally in the entire United States is 11.7 million.

Now, as far as Americans’ opinions on immigrants living in the United States illegally are concerned, according to a survey conducted in December 2024 by the Narc Center for Public Affairs, a research institute in the United States, nearly half of American adults named immigration and border issues as important priorities for the government in response to a question. The area of ​​the United States is approximately 9,833,520 square kilometers. Annual per capita income is $86,601. GDP is $29.168 trillion. The population of the United States was 333.9 million in 2023, which is 4.22% of the total world population. The population density is 38 people per square kilometer. The annual change or increase is 0.54%, or 1,849,236.

In this, the annual immigrants were 1,230,663, with an average birth rate of 38.5, a birth rate of 1.62 percent, an urban population of 82.8 percent, and a total urban population of 287.4 million. 70 years ago, in 1955, the total population of the United States was 166.2 million, the total number of immigrants was 18,234, the average age was 29.0 years, the birth rate was 3.52 percent, an annual increase of about 2.4 million. The urban population was 69.4 percent, and the total urban population was 1,153,75863. According to 2023, the annual birth rate in the United States is 10.7 per thousand and the death rate is 9.23 per thousand per year. The annual population growth rate is 0.98 percent. By age group, the proportion of people under 18 years of age is 21.7 percent, 18-44 years is 36 percent, 45-64 years is 24.6 percent, and the proportion of people over 65 years of age is 17.7 percent. By language, 78.5 percent of the population speaks English.

13.2 percent speak Spanish, 3.3 are Asian and 3.7 speak other languages. If we look at the population of the United States by race, in 2010 the proportion of white people was 63.75 and the total number was 196,817,552. In 2020, the proportion of white people decreased to 57.84%, and the total white population decreased to 191,697,647. Black people, who are now called Colored People, are also called African Americans in the United States. They were brought as slaves along with white people to build the United States. In 2010, their proportion was 12.21% and the total number was 37,685,848. In 2020, the proportion of African Americans decreased to 12.06% and the total number increased slightly, that is, to 39,940,338.

The distribution of the population of America by religion is as follows: Protestant Christians 41%, Catholic Christians 18%, other Christians 2%, those who do not express their religious affiliation are about 31%, Jews 2%, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists 1%, 1% and others 2%. It should be noted that the first census in Pakistan was held in 1951, when the Citizen Act was implemented in Pakistan. At that time, 4.5 million Sikhs and Hindus from the present-day Pakistani area went to India, compared to 6.5 million Muslim refugees from India who came to the then West Pakistan and present-day Pakistan. Our total population was 34 million.

At present, the total number of Pakistanis living in America is 400,000, of which the number of Pakistani illegal immigrants is said to be about 8,000. It is feared that 4,000 of these illegal Pakistani immigrants will be sent back to Pakistan in a few days. On the other hand, the first place is occupied by Mexico, which is a neighbor of the United States, where Donald Trump had started a project to build a wall during his first term as president.

In second place are 2.8 million Indians, of which 700,000 to 800,000 are Indian illegal immigrants who entered the US illegally through the Mexican and Canadian borders. So far, the US has flown hundreds of Indian nationals back to India by air, handcuffed and shackled. In recent days, some of these Indians were held in handcuffs and shackles for 40 hours and returned to India in very bad condition. This treatment of Indian illegal immigrants was done before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on February 13, 2025.

A week before Modi, US President Trump had a phone conversation and Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Jaishankar was among the few special guests who were seated in a prominent position in the front row at Trump’s presidential inauguration along with the foreign ministers of Japan and Australia, who are part of the four-nation QUAD alliance with the US, which was formed in 2004 to deter China in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific. Four or five days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited the US from February 6 to February 8 and after a detailed meeting with President Trump, also addressed a joint press conference in which Donald Trump said that Japan and the US have an almost 80-year-old relationship. He mentioned the close military and economic relations and cooperation between the two countries. He said that he hopes that there will be a trade of one to two trillion dollars between Japan and the US. Trump told the Japanese Prime Minister that security and military cooperation between Japan and the US is important and we protect Japan.

He also talked about the supply of oil and gas to Japan through a pipeline from Alaska in the near future and talked about Japan’s investment in the United States and also made it clear that the United States is eliminating its trade deficit. In response to all these things, the Japanese Prime Minister’s response was pleasant. Now, in this context, Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States had already become a challenge for him. Although the number of immigrants deported from the United States in India is very small, it is a fact that out of the 2.8 million Indian immigrants in the United States at present, 800,000 are illegal immigrants.

With a total of 2.8 million immigrants, the Indian lobby in America is currently in the strongest position after the Jewish lobby. Only a few hundred Indians have been deported from America. The Congress has strongly protested against the Modi government. Then, a large number of the Indian illegal immigrants in America belong to Gujarat, which is Modi’s constituency. Then, it is also being said that the trade balance between America and India is in favor of India by about $30 billion, but Trump has said that America currently has a deficit of $100 billion. Apparently, these are the two big points on the basis of which Donald Trump is blackmailing India.

At present, the order of the top ten, that is, the ten largest economic powers or countries in terms of annual GDP, is as follows: No. 1. America, No. 2. China, No. 3. Japan, No. 4. Germany, No. 5. Britain, No. 6. India, No. 7. France, No. 8. Italy, No. 9. Canada, No. 10. South Korea. Here is the bitter truth that the US currency, the dollar, is by far the most important and largest currency in the world, and in terms of GDP, the US is the world’s largest economic and financial power, and at the same time, in terms of the world’s top military and military power, according to the 2024 ranking, the US ranks first with an annual military budget of $ 831 billion, modern technology, and a total of more than 2.127 million troops. In second place is Russia, whose military budget is seven times less than that of the US, i.e. $ 109 billion, and the number of soldiers is 3.57 million.

In third place is China, whose military budget is almost three times less than that of the US, i.e. $ 227 billion annually, and the total number of soldiers is 3.17 million. In fourth place is India, whose annual military budget is $ 74 billion, and the number of soldiers is 5.137 million. In fifth place is South Korea, which has an annual military budget of $44.7 billion and a military force of 3.82 million. In sixth place is Britain, which has an annual military budget of $62.8 billion and a military force of 1.18 million. In seventh place is Japan, which has an annual military budget of $53 billion and a military force of 328 thousand. In eighth place is Turkey, which has an annual military budget of $40 billion and a military force of around 884 thousand. In ninth place is Pakistan, which has an annual military budget of $6.3 billion, is a nuclear power, and has a military force of more than 704 thousand.

In tenth place is Italy, which has an annual military budget of $31.6 billion and a military strength of 289,000. Now, if we look at the criteria of both economic and military power, the United States is currently the world’s leading military and military-economic power. It is the first nuclear power in the world to have used two atomic bombs in World War II. The United States also has a global lead in military defense based on modern technology. It has hundreds of military bases on land and seas around the world, where more than 50,000 American soldiers are stationed. It is a fundamental country in NATO. The United States still has the most declared and undeclared allies in the world.

The war between China and India took place during this period when India and Pakistan made fundamental changes in their foreign policies towards the US, Russia and China. As far as relations with the US were concerned, both Pakistan and India maintained good relations with the US. India’s relations with China deteriorated and Pakistan and China’s friendly relations improved a lot.

India maintained a balanced relationship with Russia and the US, while Pakistan did not maintain a balance in terms of its foreign policy in favor of the US and openly opposed Russia by joining agreements like Seto Cento, but these agreements were not liked by China either, but the Pak-China friendship still remained based on its own interests and continued to strengthen. Now, as far as President Trump’s second term is concerned, the bitter truth is that change was necessary in America. Yes, it is certain that after a long time, this change in America is happening not only against the will of the American establishment, but against the establishment itself. Even if it is America, the establishment is very strong and powerful in every country, but we see that President Donald Trump’s style is also very aggressive.

The United States has continuously helped India to become a strong economic and military power since 2000. In 2004, the United States included India, along with Australia and Japan, in the Quad-like agreement, which was established to limit China’s influence in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. Although it was not an explicitly military agreement, this impression gradually emerged from this agreement. Japan, Australia and the US kept expecting the same behavior from India, but India did not perform like the other three countries of the agreement, due to which the other three countries kept criticizing India, while India is also an important member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

In order to break the global economic, trade and financial monopoly of the dollar, the BRICS is trying to promote transactions between the countries included in the agreement in rubles, yen and rupees instead of dollars, which the US does not like. Modi is afraid that if 800,000 Indian illegal immigrants out of 28 million immigrants in the US are returned in a few months, then only a few thousand immigrants have returned to India, so the Modi government has come under political pressure and if the issue of the entire 800,000 Indian immigrants is not resolved with Trump, then it will be difficult. Similarly, if the US is currently benefiting India by about $50 billion in trade with India, according to its policy, now Trump is taking America out of its trade deficit and is not considering any country.

Will India openly accept China’s full hostility for America after the Trump-Modi meeting? I think that the Indian Foreign Office, under the supervision of its very important and expert Foreign Minister Jaishankar, will not allow India’s independent foreign policy to be undermined. At present, America is the first in the world militarily and economically. India is in the sixth position in the world economically and in the fourth position in terms of military power. China is in the second position in terms of economic and industrial power and in the third position in terms of military power. Russia is not in the top ten in terms of economy, while Russia is the second military power in the world militarily. Britain, which was called a cousin country in terms of American relations, is in the fifth position in the top ten countries economically and in the fourth position in terms of military power.

Although Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Turkey, Pakistan, South Korea are all a little concerned by Donald Trump’s aggressive actions, but at present it does not appear that any of these countries, except Canada, has taken a clear position and Canada will not go to war with the United States. However, in the current global political context, the most important thing will be the new India-US relations, which will now emerge after the Modi-Trump meeting on February 13 by the end of this year, because after the Modi-Trump meeting on February 13, Prime Minister Modi’s team has taken time from the American authorities until the end of this year to settle matters and consult. If China and India come face to face in the form of war, it will be a challenge for the world and especially for Pakistan.

Now, as far as the 48 million immigrants living in the United States, of which 11.7 million are illegal immigrants, are concerned, the annual birth rate of native Americans in the US population will be less than the annual death rate by 2030, and even then, if 11.7 million illegal immigrants are deported, there will be a labor shortage in the industrial economic sectors of the US.

Now it remains to be seen whether Donald Trump and Musk’s announcement will fill this labor shortage with robotic technology or whether they will simply expel a few hundred thousand illegal immigrants from the US and blackmail countries like India economically and politically and remain silent. Although President Trump has taken very important global-level measures within a month of his inauguration, the success rate or any loss in these will not be known to the world until May 2025, but it is clear that the second coming of US President Donald Trump to power is a significant change in the modern history of the world.