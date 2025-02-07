LAHORE :Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the opening ceremony of revamped Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. Naqvi, who reached the stadium soon after wrapping up his China visit, directed officials to make extraordinary arrangements for the event.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the opening ceremony while public will be allowed to attend it for free from 5:30pm. Fans can look forward to a series of colourful events, including live singing, stunning fireworks and a unique light show. Renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar and Aima Baig will grace the stage with electrifying performances, followed by a dazzling drum and firework display.

The opening ceremony comes ahead of the Pakistan versus New Zealand match on Feb 8. The tri-nation ODI series will be followed by the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on Feb 19. Under the leadership of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB has transformed the stadium into a modern cricketing venue in a record 117 days. The stadium now features brighter LED lights, two new larger score screens and comfortable imported seating in all enclosures, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience for fans