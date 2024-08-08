Federal minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Khan Kundi on Thursday.The duo discussed matters related to security of the province. They also grieved over the sad incident in Kurram agency in which multiple causalities took place.Mr. Naqvi assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor of his full support to improve law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.He also apprised the governor about his meeting with local elders alongside Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Mulsimeen (MWM) in which they discussed plan to bring situation in Kurram back to normal.