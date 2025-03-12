ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi stays in contact with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti after the horrific attack on the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express. Naqvi expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and assured the Balochistan chief minister of full support by the federal government. Both leaders lauded the security forces for their timely action. Naqvi heaped praises on Bugti by saying that the Balochistan CM was a brave man.

Security forces have rescued 155 of the hostages and eliminated 27 terrorists after attack on train. Terrorists took passengers of the Jaffar Express hostage.