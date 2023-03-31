Najam Sethi, the chairman of the management committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said he has proposed a hybrid model to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), under which Pakistan and India would be allowed to play their matches at neutral sites.

Speaking to the media in the nation’s capital, Sethi urged a logical approach to resolve the crisis that threatens the successful hosting of the Asia Cup and the nation’s involvement in the ODI World Cup set to take place in India.

With the ACC members, we have already discussed the concept of a hybrid model in which India would be permitted to hold its matches at a neutral site of their choosing. We’ll continue to operate in the same manner when it comes to Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup in October 2021, the PCB head said.

The likelihood of the Pakistani squad visiting India for the ODI World Cup, according to Sethi, is slim.

There is a possibility that Pakistan’s government won’t permit the Green Shirts to cross the border to compete in the World Cup if India declines to travel there to compete in the Asia Cup.

In that circumstance, cricket will suffer the most.. Problems that undoubtedly pose a danger to the successful hosting of ICC (International Cricket Council) and ACC events should be resolved in a middle ground fashion. The government will not permit us to journey to India to participate in World Cup matches if India refuses to go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

He dispelled the notion that Pakistan’s absence from the ODI World Cup will result in cash losses for the nation.

“The PSL has strengthened our position and given us financial justification.”. Any cash losses will be shared by both Boards, he said.