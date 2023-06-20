Zaka Ashraf is about to make a comeback to the Pakistan Cricket Board, while Najam Sethi decided to withdraw from the running to lead the PCB.

The former interim chief minister made the decision to withdraw from the contest for chairman in a late-night statement. Sethi claimed that he did not want to be a source of disagreement between Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

He continued by stating that a volatile and uncertain environment was not favourable for PCB. Given the situation, I am not a contender for the PCB Chairmanship. His tweet goes on to wish luck to all parties involved.

Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 19, 2023

Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, a federal minister, has suggested Zaka Ashraf for the position. According to Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, Sethi was nominated on a temporary basis to organise elections and reinstate the 2014 constitution.

The change occurs as Zaka Ashraf was being sought after to fill the position by Pakistan People Party, a key supporter of the federal administration.

After almost ten years, Zaka Ashraf will make a comeback after engaging Najam Sethi in a protracted court battle for the position.