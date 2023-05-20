According to recent reports, the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) National Sex Offenders database has been branded “unlawful and unilateral” by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The Ministry issued a statement to make it clear that using NADRA’s database requires improper legal authorization, making it unlawful.

The spokesman emphasised that, in accordance with Section 24 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021, the Ministry of Law and Justice should oversee the development and implementation of the National Sex Offender Register in collaboration with a special committee.

The registration must follow all pertinent rules and regulations in order to be regarded legal. The existing National Sex Offender Register established by NADRA lacks the necessary legal backing, casting doubt on its trustworthiness and efficacy.

The spokesperson emphasised the need of establishing a record that adheres to the rules established and works to safeguard communities and prevent sexual offences.

He emphasised the importance of creating and maintaining the National Sex Offender Register with appropriate legal oversight in accordance with the legal framework outlined in the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, as well as the guidance offered by the Ministry of Law and Justice.