On Pakistan Day, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) unveiled a cutting-edge app that allows users to use their smartphones to verify their identity cards and other papers.

Tariq Malik, the chairman of Nadra, stated that in addition to offering biometric identity, the mobile app will also allow users to upload documents. According to Mr. Malik, the online application may include include images, fingerprints, and digital signatures. He asserted that the App would completely change how the public is served. He explained that residents might also place online orders to have their CNICs delivered to their residences.

Thrilled to celebrate #PakistanDay with the ultimate gift from @NadraPak – #PakID Mobile App! 🎉📱 #BetaRelease Apply for #ID cards & documents using your smartphone without visiting NADRA offices, avoiding long queues & waiting time /1 #DigitalPakistan #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/t9yuf32nBm — Tariq Malik ™ (@ReplyTariq) March 23, 2023

The Chairman asserted that Pakistan is the only nation to offer online document submission and fingerprint verification.

Mr. Malik has before asserted that the software will revolutionize the game. He claimed that this contemporary web technology will be advantageous to both the public and private sectors. He claimed that the app will also benefit foreigners living abroad.

Businesses would have access to new channels thanks to the application, which would enable speedy verification through the Nadra-powered system. He claimed that the database’s cutting-edge technology will close the gap between the public and private sectors.

He referred to it as a trailblazer and claimed that it will put an end to traditional verification techniques as well as advance the process of processing papers without using paper. He claimed that the technology’s digital dividends would further revolutionize e-governance, corporate accessibility, and financial inclusivity.

During his tenure in office, former Prime Minister Imran Khan also praised the national database authority’s effort. The former premier described the novel concept of a mobile app as a step toward realizing his ambition.