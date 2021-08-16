ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has made the issuance of the coronavirus vaccination certificates easy by launching a mobile app.

NADRA officials have said that now people wishing to travel within as well as outside the country will no longer have to take pains as they will be able to get vaccination certificates with the help of the app, named Pak Covid-19.

Teaching the citizens how to use the app, the officials said they would have to first enter the number of any of their identity documents in the app.

Furthermore, they explained, people will then have to enter the Covid-19 vaccination number in the app matching with that of NADRA. This would open the vaccination pass in the app, they told.