ISLAMABAD: Launching operation against foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new system of verification and renewal of National Identity Card (CNIC).

According to a statement issued by NADRA, the NADRA has launched a new system for verification and renewal of CNICs. “The new system can confirm that no unrelated person in the family is registered.”

The statement also stated that an operation was launched against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally. “Artificial intelligence will be used to clean the NADRA database from false entries,” it said.

According to the statement, the fake identity card will be traced through artificial intelligence. Any Pakistani can get their family details via SMS on mobile phone.

The NADRA also said that SMS the ID card number with the date of issue to 8009 from your registered mobile number in NADRA, in reply you will receive the details of your family members.

The statement further read that the NADRA has also said that if the information is not correct, to inform NADRA, write 1 in reply and send an SMS. “If the information is correct, text 2 to confirm the information is correct.”

In order to avail the verification and renewal service, it is necessary to register the SMS with NADRA from the same mobile number which was provided at the NADRA registration center while applying to make the ID card or “B” form.

“If your mobile number is not registered with NADRA, you can visit any NADRA center for registration or change of mobile number. This facility is provided free of cost at all NADRA registration centers.”