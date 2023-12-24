ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has said that no change has been made in the policy of issuing Form B.

In an explanatory statement, a NADRA spokesperson said that no change is under consideration in the policy of issuance of Form B.

The spokesperson says that there are different age limits for children for registration of birth and making B form, it is not correct to compare the different age limits of children with deadlines.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, the statements of some circles on social media are contrary to the facts, it is a requirement of being a responsible citizen to avoid spreading such baseless news.