KARACHI: For asking model Sunita Marshall in his podcast interview some extremely private and delicate questions, YouTuber Nadir Ali has received harsh backlash on social media.

By asking the actress and model about her religious preferences while neglecting the fact that it is a delicate subject, a YouTuber put them in a very awkward position. Hassan Ahmed, a Muslim actor, is married to Sunita Marshall, a Christian.

He questioned the model about her intentions to convert to Islam during the interview. Sunita Marshall retorted that she was unaware of such a strategy.

The host continued, saying, “Allah aapko Hidayat Day.” (May Allah guide you on the straight road).

Asserting that it is inappropriate to ask guests about their beliefs and religious preferences on a show because this subject is both private and exceedingly sensitive, social media users and celebrities came out in support of Sunita.

Sunita, on the other hand, handled the circumstance coolly and answered Ali’s inquiries impeccably.

Social media users claimed that the host’s show generated uproar because of the host’s ludicrous questioning. They continued by saying that the person who requires “hidayat” and “wisdom” is Ali (the host).

Sunita stated in the podcast that her husband and in-laws had not put any pressure on her to change her religious beliefs. She continued by saying that if someone wants to alter their religion, they need learn it by heart because doing so otherwise will be ineffective.

Sunita also discussed her family and the religion her children practise. Since I live with my in-laws and they are Muslims and can better instruct the children because their father and grandparents are Muslims, we had already decided before we got married that our children would follow Islam.

She continued by saying that since the children adopt their fathers’ names, it is also a cultural issue. Sunita claims that their children pray, recite the Quran, and observe the fast during Ramadan.

Sunita revealed that she and her husband married despite adhering to both Islam and Christianity. “We first had a Nikah and then we also had a ceremony at a church jointly attended by both the families,” Sunita remarked.