The YouTuber Nadir Ali has launched a podcast show in which he interviews guests from many fields, including entertainment, politics, and education. Because of the challenging questions he poses, his presentations nearly invariably become internet sensations.

Nadia Khan, the queen of Pakistan’s morning talk shows, is the only guest who has declined to appear on his show. Khan was a guest on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast where she disclosed that despite numerous invitations from Nadir Ali’s team, she has declined to go and will not appear on his podcast.

Nadia Khan claimed she prefers to see events without of sensationalism and as a result, she won’t watch Nadir’s podcast. She continued, “I want to go on a show where I can speak my views freely and I’m relaxed. I will never go to any show where I have to say things that are controversial.” She continued by saying that one attends a play to be respected, not to be disrespected.