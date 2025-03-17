Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain has apologized to the FIA ​​for accusing her of bribery. Nadia Hussain had accused an FIA officer of demanding a bribe after her husband was arrested in a bank fraud case.

The FIA ​​had summoned Nadia Hussain on charges of allegedly demanding a bribe. Nadia Hussain’s statement based on the said allegation went viral on social media through a recorded video.

Nadia Hussain’s alleged bribery was alleged to have been made in order to provide relief to her husband Atif Khan, who was involved in a bank fraud. After which the FIA ​​not only raided Nadia Hussain’s flat but also seized her mobile phone.

The FIA ​​had offered a statement after filing a case against the accused behind the fake call from the FIA ​​officer received by Nadia Hussain, but instead of filing a case, the model made her statement viral on social media.

After Nadia Hussain’s video statement, the cybercrime authorities took Nadia Hussain’s mobile phone into custody with the permission of the relevant court on the complaint of an FIA officer.

Nadia Hussain, upon returning from the summons to the FIA ​​Cybercrime office, told the media that I have recorded my statement to FIA Cybercrime.

She said that if the heart of the FIA ​​senior officer has been hurt due to my video statement, then I apologize. She said that I have provided all the information regarding the scheme to the FIA ​​officials. After receiving the call, I had filed a complaint on the FIA ​​portal.

Nadia said that I was not aware that a complaint had to be filed in writing as well.She requested the higher authorities to protect people from fraudsters. People’s troubles are doubled due to these fake callers.

It may be recalled that model Nadia Hussain’s husband, accused Atif Muhammad Khan, was found involved in financial fraud by misusing his powers as CEO.

FIA Corporate Crime Circle Karachi arrested former CEO Atif Muhammad Khan on March 08, 2025, after a case of embezzlement of Rs 540 million in Bank Alfalah Securities came to light.