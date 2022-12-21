ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB Toshakhana )’s case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif was dismissed by an accountability court in Islamabad.

Judge Muhammad Bashir remanded the reference after PPP and PML-N officials requested that the case be dismissed due to recent changes made to the NAB Ordinance.

Gifts that foreign nations have donated to Pakistani chiefs of state and premiers are kept in the Toshakhana department.

The president and prime minister must deposit any presents they receive in the Toshakhana in accordance with the gift depository regulations since they remain the property of the state unless sold at an open auction. However, the regulations do permit officials to keep gifts with a market value of less than Rs 10,000 without having to make a payment.