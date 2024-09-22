ISLAMABAD: NAB has achieved the largest indirect recovery in its 25-year history, saving the national exchequer Rs 168.5 billion in one project. NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also rejected the claim of 31.5 billion rupees of the contractors from the International Court of Arbitration. In 2018, NAB started an inquiry into allegations of illegal awarding of BRT Peshawar contract, misappropriation of government funds and fake performance guarantees and has now completed the investigation and saved the nation Rs 168.5 billion.

NAB’s investigation revealed that 6 civil works contracts of Peshawar BRT were wrongly awarded, out of which 3 contracts were for road and 3 contracts were for building. These contracts included 4 joint ventures of Pakistani and international firms, but these contracts were only on paper to secure the BRT contract.

The international firms did not do the actual work and awarded the contract to the local firms by charging 2% fee. International criminals received a billion rupees. NAB investigated more than 400 bank accounts which confirmed the transactions. Apart from this, 20 percent premium was also given to the contractors to complete the work within six months. The contractors breached the contracts and the work was not completed within six months.

NAB’s investigation has also revealed that a fake guarantee of two billion rupees was also submitted to PDA. The investigation also revealed that the local contractor had also submitted a bogus audit report to get the contract illegally.

NAB also confirmed that these audit reports of SECP and these contractors are bogus through their chartered accountants. Also, the persons claimed by the foreign companies to be working on the Peshawar BRT project, NAB in its investigation proved that those persons had come to Pakistan only for eight to ten days in the last five years. . A total of 66 billion claim of contractors was filed with PDA. Also, the total cost of the project was inflated by the contractors. However, due to the NAB investigation, the project was completed at the original cost and 9 billion rupees of national exchequer was saved.

According to the sources, NAB during these investigations not only submitted the names of all the concerned persons in ECL but also worked to bring them back through Interpol after issuing a red warrant for the owner of a firm. NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not only supported the negotiations between the contractors and PDA on this matter but also fully supervised the whole process and provided all possible facilities, thus the agreement was reached between the two parties.

According to this agreement, the contractors have withdrawn all the claims including the ICA case while PDA paid only Rs 2.6 billion to the contractors. After signing the agreement between PDA and the contractors in the first week of September, their representatives also recorded their statements in the Accountability Court Peshawar and also submitted the said agreement.

Soon after that, the contractor sent the agreement to the International Court of Arbitration by e-mail requesting to withdraw its claim under it, upon which the ICA confirmed to the contractor and PDA by e-mail dated 16 September 2024 that They are rejecting the claim of the contractors.

Similarly, in the third week of September, all the parties submitted this agreement in the Peshawar High Court, on the basis of which the Peshawar High Court closed all the cases.

In this way, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thanks to these best efforts and strategies, saved a huge amount of 168.5 billion rupees of the provincial treasury by making the biggest indirect recovery/saving in a single project in the 25-year history of NAB, which is another important part of public welfare. Can be spent on projects.