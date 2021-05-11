ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached Interior Ministry to put name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on the exit control list (ECL). According to sources, the NAB has written a letter to the interior ministry to formally sought Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the no-fly list.

The watchdog cited that Shahbaz was a prime accused in a money laundering reference, besides according to sources, also recommending to place other suspects in the case on the ECL.

The NAB has sought the measures in light of a letter written from its Lahore bureau on 28 April and today after approval from Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal, a letter has been conveyed to the interior ministry for its implementation.

The NAB on Tuesday also decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC), seeking suspension of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly was granted bail by the Lahore High Court in the month of April in a money laundering case. The prosecution team of the NAB has started preparation to file a plea in the SC.