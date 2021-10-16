RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has summoned Rukhsana Bangash, the political secretary of former president Asif Ali Zardari for interrogation over money laundering charges.

Rukhsana Bangash has been asked to appear before National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi chapter on October 19 along with a money trail and international and domestic bank accounts of her.

According to the NAB, Zardari’s political secretary had purchased $284,000 from the open market and transferred $343,000 abroad.