ISLAMABAD :A meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to review the cases against top politicians.

The meeting reviewed the overall performance of NAB and progress in the investigation of mega scandals.

The cases of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Ministers Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani were reviewed.

The cases of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, former Balochistan Chief Minister Aslam Khan Raisani, former Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah and former Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed cases against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain, PML-N senior leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, former Special Assistant for Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

The cases against former MQM leader Babar Khan Ghauri, PPP leader Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Khurshid Shah, Saleem Mandviwala, Sohail Anwar Sial and Sharjeel Inam Memon were reviewed.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that NAB has always believed in performing its duties in accordance with the constitution and law, which is why the conviction rate of accused is 68.8% adding that 714 billion has been recovered from corrupt elements and deposited in the exchequer.

