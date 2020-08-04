LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon. According to details, the NAB has sought a record of residential, commercial and agricultural assets of Ali Jadoon, who is chairman of Standing Committee on Information, and his father Amanullah Khan Jadoon. The anti-graft watchdog has also asked Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to submit details of assets of the MNA’s family.
NAB launches investigation against PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon
August 4, 2020
