LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has filed a reference against former Chief Minister Punjab and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia and his son-in-law Imran Yousaf.

They are both accused of incurring damage to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs 370 million. According to the NAB reference, they are accused of corruption of more than Rs 130 million in Saaf Paani filtration plants. Purchase of expensive equipment caused a loss of Rs 133.2 million to the national exchequer.

The reference states that the national exchequer also suffered a loss of Rs 81.6 million in the shape of solar work. Rabia Imran, her husband Imran and others are accused of causing a loss of Rs 24.7 million to the national exchequer.As per details, NAB filed the supplementary reference in the case against four parties–former CEO of the Punjab Saaf Paani Company South Waseem Ajmal, Ali & Fatima Developers through its CEO, Ali & Fatima Developers CEO Imran Ali Yousaf and Ali & Fatima Developers Director Rabia Imran Ali.Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was being investigated in the case. However, his name has not been included in the supplementary reference. The initial reference was filed in December 2018. = DNA