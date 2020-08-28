NAB expands scope of liquor case probe, decides to summon six officials

LAHORE : National Accountability Bureau on Thursday has expanded scope of investigation into liquor license case and decided to summon six officials including senior bureaucrat. According to details, the anti-corruption watchdog will record statement of Specialized Secretary and former Excise Secretary Nabeel Awan. On August 15, the anti-graft agency had sought details of salary, movable and immovable properties, source of income and utility bills from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the liquor license case. The details of his private and foreign trips had also been sought, while information of inherited property was also sought. Buzdar had also been asked about details regarding gas, electricity, telephone and mobile-phone bills and the number of employees he has. The anti-graft watchdog had also sought details of assets purchased, leased or received in the form of auctions and gifts. The bureau also asked the chief minister to provide details of when and to whom the assets not owned by Usman Bazdar were sold. Previously, the chief minister had appeared before a Combined Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore without security and protocol.