ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a contempt petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman on Monday over his failure to take action against former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf in assets beyond known sources of income case.

A bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will hear the case.

A two-member bench of the high court had on January 25, 2018, ordered that the anti-graft watchdog may take action against the former general over charges of corruption.

The petitioner said the accountability courts have convicted many people accused of corruption but the former general was still at large, adding that NAB could have proceeded further in the case.

The petitioner, Lt Col (retd) Inamur Rahim, sought inquiry against the former president over allegations that he in his nomination papers had declared assets beyond his known sources of income.