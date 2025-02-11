no matter what government there is, it has not been able to reduce it, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti No other party has done this so far, Shafqat Awan You cannot fix the institutions, Amanullah Kanrani

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group OF News Paper and Chairman Roze News while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat he said that NAB Chairman was saying that 86,000 houses have been built in Sindh, who has no NOC, SK Niazi no one in our country respects the law, SK Niazi. the founder of PTI has not personally committed any corruption, SK Niazi the country’s economy is not improving, SK Niazi since Pakistan was formed, corruption has been increasing and has not decreased,

no matter what government there is, it has not been able to reduce it, whoever is in the government cannot be blamed, people get illegal work done with money, operation is being carried out against illegal encroachments in Punjab, first of all we are Pakistanis, then we are members of the Jamaat, when a small mafia is being formed, we do not ask about it, We have to digitalize the country, I am ready to admit that corruption has increased in the country,

We all know our weaknesses,We have to admit the mistakes in the system, Everyone, including us, has made mistakes We have to admit our mistakes, Everyone knows how the PTI government came to power, PTI people should tell us whether the elections were fair in 2018, Terrorism cases were registered against me Did Aamir Sultan Cheema make assets honestly, PTI MNAs were corrupt and they were given tickets, It has been a year since our government, Someone tell us how the DC Oh, it must have been done by giving money PTI appointed officers by taking money during its tenure PTI people earned a lot of money,

The issue of judges has come, For God’s sake, think about the future of the country, The one from whom you take money must check it, PTI leader Shafqat Awan ,Founder PTI expelled corrupt people from the party, No other party has done this so far, Founder PTI on corruption 17 MPAs dismissed, Those who were called the ATM of the party were also dismissed, Everyone used to say that if Jahangir Tareen leaves the party, the party will not be able to function,

Jahangir Tareen was expelled from the party on charges of corruption, Those who were found out about the founder of PTI were selectively dismissed from the party, No one could prove corruption against the founder of PTI, He has got a watch, he has been crying over it for the last two years, The punishment does not matter to the founder of PTI, he will have to bring evidence Former President of the Supreme Court Bar, former provincial minister Corruption is everywhere in the world, You cannot fix the institutions,

Lathis were used in yesterday’s protest, The President of the Supreme Court himself was sitting in hiding yesterday, Aman Allah Kanrani Lawyers came from far and wide to our protest yesterday, Amanullah Kanrani It is a big deal to have lawyers like this, He will not like to enter Islamabad after the events of November 26, We are weak ourselves, why does the IMF come, Amanullah Kanrani