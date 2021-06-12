SUKKUR: MPA Farrukh Shah, son of PPP leader Khursheed Shah, surrendered before the court on the order of the Supreme Court. The court ordered the NAB to detain Farrukh Shah on a two-day physical remand.

Farrukh Shah was taken into custody by the NAB in the proceedings of the Sessions Court as the accountability court judge was on leave.

A NAB reference was being heard in Sukkur court on charges of making assets worth more than Rs 1.23 billion, against 18 people including MPA Farrukh Shah, his father PPP leader Khursheed Shah, brother Zirak Shah, brother-in-law provincial minister Owais Shah

Recently, during the hearing, the Supreme Court had ordered Farrukh Shah to surrender himself before the accountability court within three days. He appeared in the session judge s court and surrendered today.

On the occasion of his appearance in the court, the PPP workers gave him a warm welcome and showered him with flower petals.

He was accompanied by Sindh Provincial Minister for Transport Syed Owais Qadir Shah on the occasion.

Following the arguments of the lawyers during the hearing, the court reserved its verdict, which was later pronounced by the judge of the court, who ordered the NAB to take Farrukh Shah into custody on a two-day physical remand.