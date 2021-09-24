ISLAMABAD: Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at NAB Headquarters.

He said that NAB has apprehended untouchables and big fish for the first time in its history and not only brought them to justice as per law but also recovered Rs. 538.935 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements during the tenure of the present management of NAB from Oct 2017 to August 31, 2021.

He said that NAB will not come under any pressure and criticism and will continue to perform its national duties in order to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices.

He said that NAB is determined for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases of money laundering, Fake Accounts, Misuse of authority, Assets beyond known sources of Income, Cheating public at large, housing societies and Modarba by utilizing all its resources as per law.

He said that out of 179 mega corruption cases of NAB, 66 mega corruption cases have been brought to logical conclusion while 93 mega corruption cases are under trial in the learned Accountability Courts of the country.

NAB has decided to file requests for early hearings of the under trial cases in the learned Accountability Courts as per clause 16 (a) of NAB Ordinance, 1999.

He said that NAB had received 496,460 complaints since its inception, out of which 487,124 complaints were disposed of. NAB has authorized 16,093 Complaint Verification (CVs), while 15,378 Complaint Verification were completed.

NAB has authorized 10,241 inquiries, out of which 9,275 inquiries have been completed. NAB has authorized 4,654 Investigations, out of which 4,358 Investigations have been completed by NAB since its inception. NAB has recovered Rs. 819 Billion directly and indirectly since its inception.

NAB had filed 3754 references in various Learned Accountability Courts, out of which 2477 References were decided by Learned Accountability Courts. Currently, 1274 references having worth of Rs. 1335.019 Billion are under trial at various Learned Accountability Courts.

He said that corruption breeds injustice, poverty, undermines social, economic development of societies and affects the countries around the world. He said that NAB being the focal agency of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) is determined to weed out this scourge of corruption and to make Pakistan Corruption free by adopting “Accountability for All” policy.

He said that NAB is the Chairman of SAARC anti Corruption Forum. NAB has signed an MOU with China to oversee CPEC projects in Pakistan.

NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers in order to further improve the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence as well as statements of witnesses and documentary evidence besides establishing state of the art Forensic Science LAB which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis.

These initiatives of NAB are lending quality. NAB had devised a Monitoring and Evaluation System as well as a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB under the dynamic Leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.

In line with NAB’s Enforcement Strategy, NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has itself prescribed a timeframe for completion of investigations and subsequently filing of references on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices.

NAB has also established Witness Handing Cells in all its regional bureaus. Due to this reason, NAB is vigorously pursuing its cases in the learned Courts on the basis of solid documentary evidence as per law and its overall conviction ratio is about 66 percent. The indiscriminate actions of NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB have increased the prestige of NAB manifold as today eradication of corruption is the voice of the whole nation.

Chairman NAB directed all NAB officers to double their efforts to nab mighty in order to make Pakistan corruption free. He said that eradication of corruption is our national duty which is indicative of the commitment, merit, hard work and transparency being put in by all ranks of NAB officials in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism.

He said that reputed national and International Organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Pace Canada, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have not only lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption but in the Gilani and Gallup Survey about 59 percent people have shown their confidence upon NAB. The indiscriminate and across the board actions of NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB have increased its prestige manifold against the mighty as the aim of NAB is to apprehend the corrupt elements and deposit the looted amount in the national exchequer which is indicative of the hard work, merit and hard work transparency being put in by all ranks of NAB officials in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being considered as a national duty.