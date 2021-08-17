ISLAMABAD: Corruption is a serious challenge eroding the economic edifice of a society and promotes social and economic disparities in the country. NAB was established in 1999 in order to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from corrupt elements and deposit in the national exchequer.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, after assumption of his responsibilities as Chairman NAB more than three years ago has introduced a comprehensive and effective anti corruption strategy comprising Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement with commitment of “Accountability for All” policy which has started yielding excellent results.

Reputed national and International Organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Pace Canada, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have not only lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption but in the Gilani and Gallup Survey about 59 percent people have shown their confidence upon NAB.

NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB apprehended untouchables for the first time in history and brought them to justice where law will take its own course of action besides recovering Rs. 533 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements during the last more than three years which is remarkable achievement as compared to previous years of NAB.

NAB had received 496,460 complaints since its inception, out of which 487,124 complaints were disposed of. NAB has authorized 16,093 Complaint Verification (CVs), while 15,378 Complaint Verification were completed. NAB has authorized 10,241 inquiries, out of which 9,275 inquiries have been completed. NAB has authorized 4,654 Investigations, out of which 4,358 Investigations have been completed by NAB since its inception.

NAB has recovered Rs. 816.793 Billion directly and indirectly since its inception. NAB had filed 3754 references in various Learned Accountability Courts, out of which 2477 References were decided by Learned Accountability Courts. Currently, 1277 references having worth of Rs. 1335.019 Billion are under trial at various Learned Accountability Courts.

NAB is absolutely committed to nab big fish and logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by adopting Accountability for All policy. NAB is the focal Department of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). NAB was selected as the first Chairman of SAARC anti Corruption Forum. NAB has signed an MOU with China to oversee CPEC projects being conducted in Pakistan.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers in order to further improve the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence as well as statements of witnesses and documentary evidence besides establishing state of the art Forensic Science LAB which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis.

These initiatives of NAB are lending quality. Youth is our future; NAB has signed an MOU with the Higher Education Commission in order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption in universities and colleges at an early age. Under this initiative, NAB has successfully established more than 50 thousands Character Building Societies in various universities and colleges besides constituting prevention committees in consultations with respective provincial and federal government departments in order to assist them to identify and plug loopholes in order to check corruption.

NAB has devised Monitoring and Evaluation System as well as comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB under the dynamic Leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.

In line with its Enforcement Strategy, NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has itself prescribed a timeframe of ten months in which complaint verifications in two months, inquiries in four months and investigations in four months on alleged allegations of corruption and corrupt practices.

NAB has also established Witness Handing Cells in all its regional bureaus. Due to this reason, NAB is pursuing its cases in the learned Courts very vigorously on the basis of solid documentary evidence. Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has rejuvenated NAB in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. Chairman NAB.

The indiscriminate actions of NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB have increased its prestige of NAB manifold against the mighty as the aim of NAB is to apprehend the corrupt elements and deposit the looted amount in the national exchequer which is indicative of the hard work, merit and hard work transparency being put in by all ranks of NAB officials in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being considered as a national duty.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has more than 40 years of experience in providing justice to people starting from Session Judge Quetta to Acting Chief Justice of Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan and now Chairman NAB. He is clear headed, confident, unmatchable and balanced personality with integrity, honesty, honor and dignity. He believes in self respect of humanity and does not believe in breaching the self esteem of any person who comes to NAB.

The directions of Chairman NAB are being implemented by all regional bureaus in letter and spirit. NAB always believes in law abiding and firmly believes in eradication of corruption by ensuring accountability to all. NAB’s performance for the last more than three years has started yielding excellent results without any iota of doubt under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB.

We all have a role to play collectively to fight to destroy this cancer that eats deeper into the moral fabric of our society so as to leave a better and prosperous Pakistan for future generations.