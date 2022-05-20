<!-- wp:image {"width":1050,"height":698} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/2-17.jpg" alt="NA to appoint Leader of Opposition today" width="1050" height="698"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Zahid Akram Durrani<\/a> on Friday asked the lawmakers to submit their nominations for appointment of the Leader of the Opposition by 3 p.m. on May 20.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>As the House proceedings started, he in an announcement said the signature-count of members of the National Assembly on the proposed nominations in their presence would be made at 4 p.m. today (Friday), following which the<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> nominee<\/a>, getting majority, would be announced as Leader of the Opposition.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Slot of the Leader of Opposition had fallen vacant after the success of no-confidence against prime minister on April 10 that led to the in-house <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">change.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->