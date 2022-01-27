KARACHI: National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Thursday reviewed the performance of National Bank of Pakistan, discussed the issues and assured all possible support and facilitation to make the national financial institution as the best and fast growing bank of the country.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the bank and emphasized on more corrective steps on administrative and financing sides; especially for financial inclusion in rural and remote areas of the country.

Headed by MNA Faizullah, NA standing committee members included Abdul Wasay, Chaudhry Khalid Javed, Dr. Nafisa Shah, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Faheem Khan and Jamil Ahmed Khan.



The chairman formed a sub-committee to look into the issues/queries raised by the standing committee members, and the discrepancies surfaced in the bank’s lending and administrative matters.It will submit its detailed report to the main NA standing committee at the earliest for its recommendations to the concerned government authorities through the National Assembly.



The committee also discussed the recent Hescol loan scam of Rs 54 billion; of this NBP had lent Rs18.8 billion. MNAs expressed their reservations on loan security procedures, mainly when the amount of loan was so big.



Earlier, NBP’s Group Heads gave sector-wise presentations to the Committee.

The committee members desired that NBP President, who was on leave, would have been present and could better respond to their queries.