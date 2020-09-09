NA Speaker calls for closer Pak-Azerbaijan cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called for closer Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation for the development of political and economic relations between the two countries. Talking to Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizada in Islamabad Tuesday, he said Pak- Azerbaijan Parliamentary friendship group can be a forum to enhance these relations. He also stressed the need to reinvigorate Parliamentary Union of ECO Member states. The Speaker said that Azerbaijan being an important country in Asia could play its role in OIC and other regional forums to raise the plight of people of illegally occupied Kashmir. The Speaker underlined the need for closer cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary relations for the development of political and economic relations between the two countries. He said that Pak- Azerbaijan Parliamentary friendship group could be an apt forum to enhance those relations. He also stressed the need to reinvigorate Parliamentary Union of ECO Member states (PAECO). Referring to the issue of Kashmir, the Speaker said that it was flash point of South Asia and may trigger escalation if not peacefully settled as per aspiration people of Kashmir. He said that Indian government stripped Kashmir of its autonomy and unique regional identity through the revocation of Article 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution. He said that decision to rescind the statute was followed by an organized brutal crackdown against innocent civilians including women and children and crippling any sign of life in the illegally occupied Valley and other parts of the region. Touching upon the issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict Speaker said that Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s fair position. He said that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the settlement of the conflict over Nagorno Karabakh in accordance with the UN resolutions.