ISLAMABAD :The PTI-led opposition staged protest during the National Assembly session on Wednesday.The protest started when NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq didn’t give floor to opposition leader Omar Ayub during the question-hour.At the outset of the session, Omar Ayub sought a point of order but speaker didn’t give floor to the opposition leader.

“It was decided in the business advisory committee that point of order will not be given during the question-hour,” the speaker said.The opposition started noisy protest and also tore the copies of agenda items.

Later, the speaker showed displeasure over the absence of interior ministry’s officials from the gallery during the question-hour.

It merits mention here that the joint session of parliament is likely to be held on Friday, January 24, for approval of important legislations.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had advised President Asif Ali Zardari to summon the joint session on Jan 24.

Parliamentary sources said the proposed laws will be approved in a joint session as they were not passed by both houses.

The government has also instructed members of the National Assembly and Senate to remain in Islamabad.

It has also directed all members to ensure their presence in the house during the joint session.