<!-- wp:image {"width":1043,"height":587} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/na-1.jpg" alt="NA passes FRDL (Amendment) Bill, 2022" width="1043" height="587"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: The<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> National Assembly <\/a>here on Friday passed the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRLD) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with majority vote after its clause by clause reading.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The bill was moved by Minister of State for Finance<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Aisha Ghaus Pasha.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The bill is aimed at strengthening the debt office with the mandate and resources for effective planning and execution of debt management functions of the government.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons:- Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRDL) Act provides for reduction of federal fiscal deficit and ratio of public debt to gross domestic product to a prudent level by effective public debt management. The Debt Policy Coordination Office was also established under this <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Act.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->