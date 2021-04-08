KARACHI: At least four lawmakers of the National Assembly have been served show cause notices by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over violation of the ECP code of conduct.

According to details, a monitoring team of the ECP issued the notice to the National Assembly members for “trying to influence the elections” in the NA-249 constituency. The ECP has also issued notice to the Sindh Assembly lawmaker over violation of code of conduct. PPP stalwarts Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Shah and Nasir Hussain Shah have also been issued notices by the state institute demanding answers for their participation and campaigning in favor of the party candidate in the constituency. The PTI lawmakers were issued notices after they announced to run an election campaign in the national assembly constituency ahead of the April 29 by-elections.

The ECP yesterday barred the federal ministers from participating in NA-249 by-poll electioneering after Murad Saeed and Shaheryar Afridi announced to hold rallies in the constituency.

The election commission of Pakistan has also sought an explanation from PTI candidate Amjad Afridi over the announcement of federal ministers’ scheduled participation in the election campaign. Amjad Afridi has been directed to submit a reply within three days. Federal Minister Murad Saeed has said that the election commission has tied our hands while given a free hand to the opposition. Federal Communications Minister was commenting on the ECP’s decision to prevent him from taking part in the NA-249 by-election in Karachi.