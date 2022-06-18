ISLAMABAD/ KARACHI:

Police have filed FIRs against Mustafa Kamal of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Saad Hussain Rizvi of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for instigating violence during Karachi’s NA-240 (Korangi Karachi II) by-election on Thursday.

he Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also issued a notice to PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal in Islamabad regarding polling station violence.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting incident during the by-election. PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal and leader Iftikhar Alam were among those injured.

During the disturbances, the region became a battleground, and the Rangers were nowhere to be found. Until late at night, the situation in the region remained highly tense.

During a press conference, the PSP accused TLP workers of firing at its party chairman, saying that the party’s central leaders were also hurt.

According to police, the party leaders were named in FIRs for inciting violence during Thursday’s by-election. They said two of the cases were registered on complaints of presiding officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan while the remaining were filed on behalf of the state at Landhi and Korangi police stations.